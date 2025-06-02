Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Skewness Skewness is a statistical measure that describes the asymmetry of a distribution. A positive skewness indicates that the tail on the right side of the distribution is longer or fatter than the left side, while a negative skewness indicates the opposite. A skewness of zero suggests a symmetric distribution. Understanding skewness helps in interpreting the shape and behavior of data distributions.

Pearson's Index of Skewness Pearson's Index of Skewness is a specific formula used to quantify the skewness of a distribution, defined as P = 3(x̄ - median) / s, where x̄ is the mean, median is the median value, and s is the standard deviation. This index provides insight into the direction and degree of skewness, allowing statisticians to assess the distribution's shape and make informed decisions based on the data.