Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Descriptive Statistics Descriptive statistics summarize and describe the main features of a data set. This includes measures of central tendency, such as the mean and median, which indicate the center of the data, as well as measures of variation, like range and standard deviation, which show how spread out the data points are. Graphical representations, such as histograms and box plots, also fall under this category, providing visual insights into the data's distribution. Recommended video: Guided course 05:53 05:53 Parameters vs. Statistics

Center of Data The center of a data set refers to a value that represents a typical or average data point. Common measures include the mean, which is the arithmetic average, and the median, which is the middle value when data is ordered. Understanding the center helps in identifying where most data points lie and is crucial for comparing different data sets. Recommended video: Guided course 04:39 04:39 Visualizing Qualitative vs. Quantitative Data