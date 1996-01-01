Drawing a Box-and-Whisker Plot In Exercises 15–18,
(a) find the five-number summary
2 7 1 3 1 2 8 9 9 2 5 4 7 3 7 5 4
2 3 5 9 5 6 3 9 3 4 9 8 8 2 3 9 5
In Exercises 37– 40, use the data set, which represents the model 2020 vehicles with the highest fuel economies (in miles per gallon) in the most popular classes. (Source: U.S. Environmental Protection Agency)
36 30 30 45 31 113 113 33 33 33 52 141 56 117 58
118 50 26 23 23 27 48 22 22 22 121 41 105 35 35
Find the five-number summary of the data set.
About how many vehicles fall on or below the third quartile?
Project Find a real-life data set and use the techniques of Chapter 2, including graphs and numerical quantities, to discuss the center, variation, and shape of the data set. Describe any patterns.
[DATA] Buying a New Car How much does the typical person pay for a new 2019 Audi A4? The following data represent the selling price of a random sample of new A4s (in dollars).
e. Draw a boxplot of the data.
McDonald’s versus Wendy’s A student wanted to determine whether the wait time in the drive-thru at McDonald’s differed from that at Wendy’s. She used a random sample of 30 cars at McDonald’s and 27 cars at Wendy’s and obtained these results:
d. Draw boxplots of each data set using the same scale. Does this visual evidence support the results obtained in part (b)?
Note: The sample size for Wendy’s is less than 30. However, the data do not contain any outliers, so the Central Limit Theorem can be used.
The following data represent the weights (in grams) of 50 randomly selected quarters. Determine and interpret the quartiles. Does the data set contain any outliers?