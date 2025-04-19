Table of contents
Problem 10.3.3
Textbook Question
Coefficient of Determination Using the heights and weights described in Exercise 1, the linear correlation coefficient r is 0.394. Find the value of the coefficient of determination. What practical information does the coefficient of determination provide?
Verified step by step guidance
1
The coefficient of determination, denoted as R², is calculated by squaring the linear correlation coefficient r. The formula is: <math xmlns='http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML'><msup><mi>R</mi><mn>2</mn></msup> = <msup><mi>r</mi><mn>2</mn></msup>.</math>
Substitute the given value of r (0.394) into the formula: <math xmlns='http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML'><msup><mi>R</mi><mn>2</mn></msup> = <msup><mn>0.394</mn><mn>2</mn></msup>.</math>
Simplify the expression by squaring 0.394 to find the value of R².
The coefficient of determination, R², represents the proportion of the variance in the dependent variable (e.g., weight) that is predictable from the independent variable (e.g., height).
In practical terms, the value of R² indicates how well the linear regression model explains the variability of the dependent variable. A higher R² value means a better fit of the model to the data.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Coefficient of Determination (R²)
The coefficient of determination, denoted as R², quantifies the proportion of variance in the dependent variable that can be explained by the independent variable(s) in a regression model. It ranges from 0 to 1, where 0 indicates no explanatory power and 1 indicates perfect explanation. In practical terms, a higher R² value suggests a better fit of the model to the data.
Linear Correlation Coefficient (r)
The linear correlation coefficient, represented as r, measures the strength and direction of a linear relationship between two variables. Its value ranges from -1 to 1, where values close to 1 indicate a strong positive correlation, values close to -1 indicate a strong negative correlation, and values around 0 suggest no linear correlation. The square of r (r²) is used to calculate the coefficient of determination.
Practical Interpretation of R²
The practical interpretation of the coefficient of determination (R²) provides insights into how well the independent variable(s) predict the dependent variable. For instance, if R² is 0.155, it indicates that approximately 15.5% of the variance in the dependent variable can be explained by the independent variable. This information is crucial for assessing the effectiveness of the model in real-world applications.
