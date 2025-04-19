Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Coefficient of Determination (R²) The coefficient of determination, denoted as R², quantifies the proportion of variance in the dependent variable that can be explained by the independent variable(s) in a regression model. It ranges from 0 to 1, where 0 indicates no explanatory power and 1 indicates perfect explanation. In practical terms, a higher R² value suggests a better fit of the model to the data.

Linear Correlation Coefficient (r) The linear correlation coefficient, represented as r, measures the strength and direction of a linear relationship between two variables. Its value ranges from -1 to 1, where values close to 1 indicate a strong positive correlation, values close to -1 indicate a strong negative correlation, and values around 0 suggest no linear correlation. The square of r (r²) is used to calculate the coefficient of determination.