Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data22m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically53m
- 4. Probability1h 29m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data
Intro to Stats
Problem 10.4.1
Textbook Question
Response and Predictor Variables Using all of the Tour de France bicycle race results up to a recent year, we get this multiple regression equation: Speed = 29.2-0.00260Distance + 0.540Stages + 0.0570Finishers, where Speed is the mean speed of the winner (km/h), Distance is the length of the race (km), Stages is the number of stages in the race, and Finishers is the number of bicyclists who finished the race. Identify the response and predictor variables.
