Standard Error (se) The standard error (se) measures the accuracy of a sample mean in estimating the population mean. It quantifies the variability of the sample means around the true population mean, indicating how much the sample mean is expected to fluctuate due to sampling variability. A smaller se suggests that the sample mean is a more precise estimate of the population mean.

Predictor and Response Variables In statistical modeling, the predictor variable (independent variable) is the variable that is manipulated or used to predict changes in another variable, known as the response variable (dependent variable). In this context, heights of males (x) are used to predict weights of males (y), establishing a relationship that can be analyzed through regression techniques.