"Using Technology to Perform a Two-Way ANOVA Test In Exercises 15–18, use technology and the block design to perform a two-way ANOVA test. Use α=0.10. Interpret the results. Assume the samples are random and independent, the populations are normally distributed, and the population variances are equal.





[APPLET] Vehicle Sales The owner of a car dealership wants to determine whether the gender of a salesperson and the type of vehicle sold affect the number of vehicles sold in a month. The block design shows the numbers of vehicles, listed by type, sold in a month by a sample of eight salespeople.



