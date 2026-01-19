"Using Technology to Perform a Two-Way ANOVA Test In Exercises 15–18, use technology and the block design to perform a two-way ANOVA test. Use α=0.10. Interpret the results. Assume the samples are random and independent, the populations are normally distributed, and the population variances are equal.





[APPLET] Advertising A study was conducted in which a sample of 20 adults was asked to rate the effectiveness of advertisements. Each adult rated a radio or television advertisement that lasted 30 or 60 seconds. The block design shows these ratings (on a scale of 1 to 5, with 5 being extremely effective).



