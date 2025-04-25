Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Probability Distribution A probability distribution describes how the probabilities are distributed over the values of a random variable. It provides a framework for understanding the likelihood of different outcomes, which is essential for determining whether a specific result, like 1 match, is significantly low compared to expected outcomes.

Significance Level The significance level, often denoted as alpha (α), is a threshold used to determine whether a result is statistically significant. It represents the probability of rejecting the null hypothesis when it is true. Understanding this concept helps in assessing whether the observed number of matches is significantly low in the context of the probabilities calculated in parts (a) and (b).