Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically53m
- 4. Probability1h 29m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
4. Probability
Basic Concepts of Probability
1:51 minutes
Problem 5.1.20b
Textbook Question
Using Probabilities for Significant Events
b. Find the probability of getting 1 or fewer matches.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify the type of probability distribution involved in the problem. If the problem involves matches (e.g., successes in trials), it is likely a binomial distribution. Confirm the number of trials (n) and the probability of success (p) for each trial.
Step 2: Define the event of interest. In this case, the event is 'getting 1 or fewer matches,' which means calculating the cumulative probability for 0 matches and 1 match.
Step 3: Use the probability mass function (PMF) of the binomial distribution to calculate the probabilities for 0 matches and 1 match. The PMF is given by: <math xmlns='http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML'><mi>P</mi><mo>(</mo><mi>X</mi><mo>=</mo><mi>k</mi><mo>)</mo><mo>=</mo><mfrac><mrow><mi>n</mi><mo>!</mo></mrow><mrow><mi>k</mi><mo>!</mo><mo>(</mo><mi>n</mi><mo>-</mo><mi>k</mi><mo>)</mo><mo>!</mo></mrow></mfrac><mo>⋅</mo><msup><mi>p</mi><mi>k</mi></msup><mo>⋅</mo><msup><mo>(</mo><mn>1</mn><mo>-</mo><mi>p</mi><mo>)</mo><mrow><mi>n</mi><mo>-</mo><mi>k</mi></mrow></msup></math>, where k is the number of matches.
Step 4: Add the probabilities for 0 matches and 1 match to find the cumulative probability. This is expressed as: <math xmlns='http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML'><mi>P</mi><mo>(</mo><mi>X</mi><mo>≤</mo><mn>1</mn><mo>)</mo><mo>=</mo><mi>P</mi><mo>(</mo><mi>X</mi><mo>=</mo><mn>0</mn><mo>)</mo><mo>+</mo><mi>P</mi><mo>(</mo><mi>X</mi><mo>=</mo><mn>1</mn><mo>)</mo></math>.
Step 5: Use a calculator or statistical software to compute the individual probabilities and their sum. Alternatively, if a cumulative distribution function (CDF) is available, use it directly to find <math xmlns='http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML'><mi>P</mi><mo>(</mo><mi>X</mi><mo>≤</mo><mn>1</mn><mo>)</mo></math>.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Probability
Probability is a measure of the likelihood that a particular event will occur, expressed as a number between 0 and 1. A probability of 0 indicates that the event cannot happen, while a probability of 1 indicates certainty. In the context of significant events, understanding how to calculate probabilities helps in assessing the chances of various outcomes.
Binomial Distribution
Binomial Distribution
The binomial distribution is a statistical distribution that models the number of successes in a fixed number of independent Bernoulli trials, each with the same probability of success. It is particularly useful for scenarios where there are two possible outcomes, such as success or failure. In this case, finding the probability of getting 1 or fewer matches can be calculated using the binomial formula.
Guided course
Cumulative Probability
Cumulative probability refers to the probability that a random variable takes on a value less than or equal to a specific value. It is calculated by summing the probabilities of all outcomes up to that value. For the question at hand, determining the cumulative probability of getting 1 or fewer matches involves adding the probabilities of getting 0 matches and 1 match.

