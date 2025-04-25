Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Probability Probability is a measure of the likelihood that a particular event will occur, expressed as a number between 0 and 1. A probability of 0 indicates that the event cannot happen, while a probability of 1 indicates certainty. In the context of significant events, understanding how to calculate probabilities helps in assessing the chances of various outcomes. Recommended video: 5:37 5:37 Introduction to Probability

Binomial Distribution The binomial distribution is a statistical distribution that models the number of successes in a fixed number of independent Bernoulli trials, each with the same probability of success. It is particularly useful for scenarios where there are two possible outcomes, such as success or failure. In this case, finding the probability of getting 1 or fewer matches can be calculated using the binomial formula. Recommended video: Guided course 03:28 03:28 Mean & Standard Deviation of Binomial Distribution