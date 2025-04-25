Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Probability Probability is a measure of the likelihood that a particular event will occur, expressed as a number between 0 and 1. A probability of 0 indicates that the event cannot happen, while a probability of 1 indicates certainty. In the context of finding the probability of getting exactly one match, it involves calculating the chances based on the total number of trials and the desired outcome. Recommended video: 5:37 5:37 Introduction to Probability

Binomial Distribution The binomial distribution is a statistical distribution that models the number of successes in a fixed number of independent Bernoulli trials, each with the same probability of success. It is characterized by two parameters: the number of trials (n) and the probability of success (p). This concept is essential for calculating the probability of getting exactly one match in scenarios where there are multiple attempts. Recommended video: Guided course 03:28 03:28 Mean & Standard Deviation of Binomial Distribution