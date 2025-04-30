Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically53m
- 4. Probability1h 29m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
4. Probability
Basic Concepts of Probability
2:24 minutes
Problem 5.1.19b
Textbook Question
Lottery. In Exercises 15–20, refer to the accompanying table, which describes probabilities for the California Daily 4 lottery. The player selects four digits with repetition allowed, and the random variable x is the number of digits that match those in the same order that they are drawn (for a “straight” bet).
Using Probabilities for Significant Events
b. Find the probability of getting 3 or more matches.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the problem. The goal is to find the probability of getting 3 or more matches in the California Daily 4 lottery. This means we need to calculate the combined probability for x = 3 and x = 4.
Step 2: Refer to the provided table. The table lists the probabilities for different numbers of matching digits (x). Specifically, P(x=3) = 0.004 and P(x=4) = 0+.
Step 3: Add the probabilities for x = 3 and x = 4. Since the probability of x = 4 is given as 0+, it is effectively treated as 0 for practical purposes. Therefore, the total probability is P(x=3) + P(x=4).
Step 4: Write the formula for the calculation: \( P(x \geq 3) = P(x=3) + P(x=4) \). Substitute the values from the table into the formula.
Step 5: Interpret the result. The calculated probability represents the likelihood of getting 3 or more matches in the lottery. Ensure the addition is performed correctly to arrive at the final probability.
