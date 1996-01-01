For a binomial distribution with probability of success and number of trials , what is the expected value of the distribution?
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables
Binomial Distribution
Multiple Choice
In a binomial experiment with trials and probability of success , what is the probability of obtaining exactly successes?
A
B
C
D
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the parameters of the binomial experiment: number of trials \(n = 4\) and probability of success in each trial \(p = 0.4\).
Recall the binomial probability formula for exactly \(k\) successes in \(n\) trials: \[P(X = k) = \binom{n}{k} p^{k} (1 - p)^{n - k}\]
Substitute the given values into the formula with \(k = 3\): \[P(X = 3) = \binom{4}{3} (0.4)^{3} (1 - 0.4)^{4 - 3}\]
Calculate the binomial coefficient \(\binom{4}{3}\), which represents the number of ways to choose 3 successes out of 4 trials.
Evaluate the powers of \(p\) and \$1-p$, then multiply all parts together to find the probability of exactly 3 successes.
Multiple Choice
Multiple Choice
LeBron scores of his free throws. If he shoots free throws, which of the following expressions gives the probability that he makes exactly of them?
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is not a requirement of the binomial probability distribution?
Multiple Choice
For the binomial distribution with parameters and , which of the following expressions gives the probability of exactly successes in independent trials?
