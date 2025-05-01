Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data55m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 45m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables2h 33m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables1h 38m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 20m
- 14. ANOVA1h 0m
1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data
Intro to Collecting Data
Multiple Choice
A store surveys its target demographic and learns that 86% of people would purchase the product they’ve been heavily advertising. Is this an experiment or an observational study? Can they conclude their current advertising strategy caused the high percentage of interest?
A
Experiment; yes
B
Experiment; no
C
Observational study; yes
D
Observational study; no
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the difference between an experiment and an observational study. An experiment involves actively manipulating variables to observe their effects, while an observational study involves collecting data without influencing the subjects or variables.
Step 2: Analyze the scenario. The store surveyed its target demographic to gather data about their interest in purchasing the product. There is no indication that the store manipulated any variables or conducted a controlled experiment.
Step 3: Determine whether causation can be inferred. Observational studies can identify correlations but cannot establish causation because they do not control for confounding variables.
Step 4: Apply the concepts to the problem. Since the store only surveyed people without manipulating variables, this is an observational study. Additionally, they cannot conclude that their advertising strategy caused the high percentage of interest because causation requires experimental evidence.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct answer is 'Observational study; no,' as the store conducted an observational study and cannot infer causation from the data collected.
