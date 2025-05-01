Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data55m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 45m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables2h 33m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables1h 38m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 20m
- 14. ANOVA1h 0m
1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data
Intro to Collecting Data
Multiple Choice
A software development company created a new app for fitness, and they want to determine if using the app can lead to weight loss and increased strength in customers. Should they run an observational study or experiment?
A
Observational study
B
Experiment
C
Survey
D
Case study
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the goal of the study: The company wants to determine if using the app causes weight loss and increased strength. This implies a cause-and-effect relationship needs to be established.
Recognize the difference between an observational study and an experiment: In an observational study, researchers observe subjects without manipulating any variables. In an experiment, researchers actively manipulate one or more variables to observe the effect on an outcome.
Identify the need for control: To determine causation (whether the app leads to weight loss and increased strength), the company must control for other factors that could influence the results, such as diet, exercise habits, or pre-existing health conditions. This is best achieved through an experiment.
Design the experiment: The company could randomly assign participants to two groups—one group uses the app (treatment group), and the other does not (control group). This randomization helps eliminate bias and ensures that differences in outcomes can be attributed to the app.
Conclude that an experiment is the appropriate choice: Since the goal is to establish causation, an experiment is necessary. Observational studies, surveys, or case studies would not provide the same level of evidence for cause-and-effect relationships.
