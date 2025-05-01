Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data55m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 45m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables2h 33m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables1h 38m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 20m
- 14. ANOVA1h 0m
1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data
Intro to Collecting Data
Multiple Choice
An office manager wants to determine how employees feel about their personal growth and professional achievement in the last quarter. Should they run an observational study or experiment?
A
Experiment
B
Observational study
C
Neither
D
Both
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the difference between an observational study and an experiment: An observational study involves observing and collecting data without manipulating any variables, while an experiment involves actively manipulating one or more variables to observe their effect on an outcome.
Identify the goal of the office manager: The goal is to determine how employees feel about their personal growth and professional achievement, which involves collecting subjective opinions or perceptions.
Determine whether manipulation of variables is necessary: Since the office manager is only interested in gathering employees' feelings and not testing the effect of any intervention or change, no variables need to be manipulated.
Conclude that this scenario aligns with an observational study: The office manager would collect data (e.g., through surveys or interviews) without altering any conditions, which is characteristic of an observational study.
Verify that an experiment is not appropriate: An experiment would require the office manager to introduce a specific intervention (e.g., a training program) and measure its impact, which is not the case here.
