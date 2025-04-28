Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically53m
- 4. Probability1h 29m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables
Standard Normal Distribution
Problem 6.4.11b
Textbook Question
Ergonomics. Exercises 9–16 involve applications to ergonomics, as described in the Chapter Problem.
Water Taxi Safety Passengers died when a water taxi sank in Baltimore’s Inner Harbor. Men are typically heavier than women and children, so when loading a water taxi, assume a worst-case scenario in which all passengers are men. Assume that weights of men are normally distributed with a mean of 189 lb and a standard deviation of 39 lb (based on Data Set 1 “Body Data” in Appendix B). The water taxi that sank had a stated capacity of 25 passengers, and the boat was rated for a load limit of 3500 lb.
b. If the water taxi is filled with 25 randomly selected men, what is the probability that their mean weight exceeds the value from part (a)?
Step 1: Identify the key parameters of the problem. The mean weight of men is given as 189 lb, and the standard deviation is 39 lb. The sample size is 25 men, and we are tasked with finding the probability that the mean weight of these 25 men exceeds a certain value.
Step 2: Recall the Central Limit Theorem. Since the weights of men are normally distributed, the sampling distribution of the sample mean will also be normally distributed. The mean of the sampling distribution will be the same as the population mean (μ = 189 lb), and the standard deviation of the sampling distribution (standard error) is calculated as σ/√n, where σ is the population standard deviation and n is the sample size.
Step 3: Calculate the standard error of the mean. Use the formula: <math xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML"><mfrac><mi>σ</mi><msqrt><mi>n</mi></msqrt></mfrac></math>. Substitute σ = 39 lb and n = 25 into the formula to compute the standard error.
Step 4: Determine the z-score for the mean weight threshold provided in part (a). The z-score is calculated using the formula: <math xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML"><mfrac><mrow><mi>X</mi>̄<mo>-</mo><mi>μ</mi></mrow><mi>SE</mi></mfrac></math>, where <math xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML"><mi>X</mi>̄</math> is the threshold mean weight, μ is the population mean, and SE is the standard error.
Step 5: Use the z-score to find the probability. Look up the z-score in the standard normal distribution table or use statistical software to find the area to the right of the z-score. This area represents the probability that the mean weight of the 25 men exceeds the threshold value.
Key Concepts
Normal Distribution
Normal distribution is a probability distribution that is symmetric about the mean, showing that data near the mean are more frequent in occurrence than data far from the mean. In this context, the weights of men are normally distributed with a specified mean and standard deviation, which allows us to use the properties of the normal distribution to calculate probabilities related to sample means.
Central Limit Theorem
The Central Limit Theorem states that the sampling distribution of the sample mean will be normally distributed, regardless of the shape of the population distribution, provided the sample size is sufficiently large (typically n > 30). In this scenario, since we are considering the mean weight of 25 men, this theorem justifies the use of normal distribution to find the probability of their mean weight exceeding a certain value.
Z-Score
A Z-score is a statistical measurement that describes a value's relationship to the mean of a group of values, expressed in terms of standard deviations. It is calculated by subtracting the mean from the value and dividing by the standard deviation. In this problem, calculating the Z-score for the mean weight of the 25 men will help determine the probability that their mean weight exceeds a specified threshold.
