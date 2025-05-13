Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically53m
- 4. Probability1h 29m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables
Standard Normal Distribution
Testing Goodness-of-Fit with a Normal Distribution Refer to Data Set 1 “Body Data” in Appendix B for the heights of females.
b. Assuming a normal distribution with mean and standard deviation given by the sample mean and standard deviation, use the methods of Chapter 6 to find the probability of a randomly selected height belonging to each class.
