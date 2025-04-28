Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically53m
- 4. Probability1h 29m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables
Standard Normal Distribution
Problem 6.4.9b
Ergonomics. Exercises 9–16 involve applications to ergonomics, as described in the Chapter Problem.
Safe Loading of Elevators The elevator in the car rental building at San Francisco International Airport has a placard stating that the maximum capacity is “4000 lb—27 passengers.” Because 4000/27=148, this converts to a mean passenger weight of 148 lb when the elevator is full. We will assume a worst-case scenario in which the elevator is filled with 27 adult males. Based on Data Set 1 “Body Data” in Appendix B, assume that adult males have weights that are normally distributed with a mean of 189 lb and a standard deviation of 39 lb.
b. Find the probability that a sample of 27 randomly selected adult males has a mean weight greater than 148 lb.
Step 1: Understand the problem. We are tasked with finding the probability that the mean weight of a sample of 27 adult males exceeds 148 lb, given that the weights of adult males are normally distributed with a mean (μ) of 189 lb and a standard deviation (σ) of 39 lb.
Step 2: Calculate the standard error of the mean (SEM). The SEM is the standard deviation of the sampling distribution of the sample mean and is calculated using the formula: <math xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML"><mrow><mi>SEM</mi><mo>=</mo><mfrac><mi>σ</mi><msqrt><mi>n</mi></msqrt></mfrac></mrow></math>, where σ is the population standard deviation and n is the sample size.
Step 3: Standardize the sample mean using the z-score formula. The z-score is calculated as: <math xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML"><mrow><mi>z</mi><mo>=</mo><mfrac><mrow><mi>X</mi><mo>-</mo><mi>μ</mi></mrow><mi>SEM</mi></mfrac></mrow></math>, where X is the sample mean (148 lb), μ is the population mean (189 lb), and SEM is the standard error of the mean calculated in Step 2.
Step 4: Use the z-score obtained in Step 3 to find the corresponding probability. This can be done by looking up the z-score in a standard normal distribution table or using statistical software to find the cumulative probability.
Step 5: Subtract the cumulative probability from 1 to find the probability that the sample mean weight is greater than 148 lb. This is because we are interested in the area to the right of the z-score in the standard normal distribution.
Normal Distribution
Normal distribution is a probability distribution that is symmetric about the mean, showing that data near the mean are more frequent in occurrence than data far from the mean. In this context, the weights of adult males are assumed to follow a normal distribution with a specified mean and standard deviation, which allows for the application of statistical methods to determine probabilities related to sample means.
Central Limit Theorem
The Central Limit Theorem states that the sampling distribution of the sample mean will be normally distributed, regardless of the shape of the population distribution, provided the sample size is sufficiently large (typically n > 30). In this scenario, with a sample size of 27, the theorem suggests that the distribution of the sample mean can still be approximated as normal, which is crucial for calculating the probability of the sample mean weight exceeding 148 lb.
Z-Score
A Z-score is a statistical measurement that describes a value's relationship to the mean of a group of values, expressed in terms of standard deviations. It is calculated by subtracting the mean from the value and dividing by the standard deviation. In this problem, calculating the Z-score for the sample mean weight of 148 lb will help determine the probability of selecting a sample of 27 adult males with a mean weight greater than this threshold.
