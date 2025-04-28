Ergonomics. Exercises 9–16 involve applications to ergonomics, as described in the Chapter Problem.





Safe Loading of Elevators The elevator in the car rental building at San Francisco International Airport has a placard stating that the maximum capacity is “4000 lb—27 passengers.” Because 4000/27=148, this converts to a mean passenger weight of 148 lb when the elevator is full. We will assume a worst-case scenario in which the elevator is filled with 27 adult males. Based on Data Set 1 “Body Data” in Appendix B, assume that adult males have weights that are normally distributed with a mean of 189 lb and a standard deviation of 39 lb.





c. What do you conclude about the safety of this elevator?