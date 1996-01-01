Which of the following statements is the best definition of a point estimate?
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean
Introduction to Confidence Intervals
Struggling with Statistics?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is not a conclusion of the Central Limit Theorem?
A
The standard deviation of the sampling distribution of the sample mean is equal to , where is the population standard deviation and is the sample size.
B
The sample mean will always be exactly equal to the population mean for any sample size.
C
The mean of the sampling distribution of the sample mean equals the population mean ().
D
The sampling distribution of the sample mean approaches a normal distribution as the sample size increases, regardless of the population's distribution.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall the Central Limit Theorem (CLT) states that for a sufficiently large sample size, the sampling distribution of the sample mean will be approximately normal, regardless of the population's distribution.
Identify the key conclusions of the CLT: (1) The mean of the sampling distribution of the sample mean equals the population mean, (2) The standard deviation of the sampling distribution (also called the standard error) is the population standard deviation divided by the square root of the sample size, and (3) The shape of the sampling distribution approaches normality as the sample size increases.
Examine each given statement and check if it aligns with these conclusions. The first, third, and fourth statements correspond directly to the CLT conclusions.
Focus on the statement 'The sample mean will always be exactly equal to the population mean for any sample size.' This is not a conclusion of the CLT because the sample mean is a random variable and can vary from sample to sample; it only approaches the population mean on average.
Therefore, the statement that the sample mean will always be exactly equal to the population mean is not a conclusion of the Central Limit Theorem.
Watch next
Master Introduction to Confidence Intervals with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
Multiple Choice
2
views
Multiple Choice
Given a time-series trend equation of , what is the forecasted value for period ?
2
views
Multiple Choice
Given the following time series data: , , , , , and using the simple exponential smoothing (SES) method with smoothing constant , what is the forecast for the next period (period ) if the initial forecast for period is ?
4
views
Multiple Choice
When constructing a 93% confidence interval for a population proportion , what value of should be used as the critical value?
2
views
Introduction to Confidence Intervals practice set
- Problem sets built by lead tutorsExpert video explanations