Sleepwalking Assume that 29.2% of people have sleepwalked (based on “Prevalence and Comorbidity of Nocturnal Wandering in the U.S. Adult General Population, by Ohayon et al., Neurology, Vol. 78, No. 20). Assume that in a random sample of 1480 adults, 455 have sleepwalked.





c. What does the result suggest about the rate of 29.2%?