Which type of visual representation is best for comparing data as of a ?
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs
Pie Charts
Struggling with Statistics?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is the best rule to follow for ordering the pieces of the pie in a pie chart?
A
Place the largest slice at the bottom and arrange the rest randomly.
B
Order the slices based on the color spectrum from red to violet.
C
Arrange the slices in descending order of size, starting at the top and moving clockwise.
D
Arrange the slices in alphabetical order based on category names.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the goal of ordering slices in a pie chart is to make the chart easy to read and interpret quickly.
Recognize that arranging slices in descending order of size helps viewers immediately identify the largest categories and compare sizes effectively.
Note that starting at the top (12 o'clock position) and moving clockwise is a standard convention that aligns with how people naturally read circular charts.
Consider why other options, such as ordering by color spectrum or alphabetically, might confuse the viewer or obscure the relative sizes of the slices.
Conclude that the best practice is to arrange the slices in descending order of size, starting at the top and moving clockwise, to enhance clarity and comprehension.
Related Videos
Related Practice
Multiple Choice
6
views
Multiple Choice
Which type of graph uses to show how each category relates to the whole data set?
5
views
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is an accurate description of the information typically displayed in a pie chart?
3
views
Multiple Choice
A student wants to use the table to create a pie chart demonstrating the cake preferences of their classmates. Find the percent of students who prefer vanilla cake.
169
views
1
rank
1
comments
Textbook Question
Using and Interpreting Concepts
Graphical Analysis In Exercises 13–16, give three observations that can be made from the graph.
43
views
Textbook Question
Selling Yourself This USA Today–type chart shows the top responses to the question, “Who’s the most difficult to ‘sell yourself’ to?”
Explain why this graphic cannot be displayed as a pie chart.
5
views
Pie Charts practice set
- Problem sets built by lead tutorsExpert video explanations