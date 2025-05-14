Testing for a Linear Correlation

In Exercises 13–28, construct a scatterplot, and find the value of the linear correlation coefficient r. Also find the P-value or the critical values of r from Table A-6. Use a significance level of α = 0.05. Determine whether there is sufficient evidence to support a claim of a linear correlation between the two variables. (Save your work because the same data sets will be used in Section 10-2 exercises.)

Taxis Using the data from Exercise 15, is there sufficient evidence to support the claim that there is a linear correlation between the distance of the ride and the fare (cost of the ride)?