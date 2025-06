Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Confidence Interval A confidence interval is a range of values, derived from sample statistics, that is likely to contain the true population parameter. It is expressed as an interval estimate, typically calculated as the sample proportion plus or minus the margin of error. For example, if 73% is the sample proportion and the margin of error is ±4.8%, the confidence interval would be from 68.2% to 77.8%.

Margin of Error The margin of error quantifies the uncertainty associated with a sample estimate. It indicates the range within which the true population parameter is expected to fall, based on the sample data. In this case, a margin of error of ±4.8% means that the true percentage of unmarried U.S. adults who believe love was a major reason for cohabitation could vary by this amount from the reported 73%.