Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 45m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 20m
- 14. ANOVA1h 0m
8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion
Confidence Intervals for Population Proportion
2:02 minutes
Problem 6.Tech.3b
Textbook Question
Since 1935, the Gallup Organization has conducted public opinion polls in the United States and around the world. The table shows the results of Gallup’s World Affairs Poll of 2021, in which 1021 U.S. adults were polled. The remaining percentages not shown in the results are adults who were not sure.
b. What was the greatest value you obtained for p^?
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the problem. The question asks for the greatest value of p^ (sample proportion) obtained from the Gallup World Affairs Poll of 2021. The image provides parameters for a binomial distribution simulation, which can help analyze probabilities or proportions.
Step 2: Recall the formula for the sample proportion p^: p^ = x/n, where x is the number of successes and n is the total number of trials. In this case, n = 1021 (the number of U.S. adults polled).
Step 3: Analyze the image. The Random Number Generation tool is set to simulate a binomial distribution with p = 0.54 (probability of success) and 1537 trials. However, this simulation is unrelated to the actual poll data, which involves 1021 adults. Focus on the poll data for calculating p^.
Step 4: To find the greatest value of p^, identify the category with the highest number of successes (x) from the poll data. If the data is not explicitly provided, assume the highest percentage corresponds to the greatest p^.
Step 5: Calculate the greatest p^ using the formula p^ = x/n, where x corresponds to the highest percentage of responses multiplied by n (1021). Ensure to convert the percentage into a decimal before multiplying.
Video duration:2m
