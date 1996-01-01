Suppose Figure 1 shows a scatterplot of two variables with points closely clustered around a straight line that slopes upward. Which of the following best describes the statistical relationship indicated in Figure 1?
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
11. Correlation
Correlation Coefficient
Struggling with Statistics?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
Which statistic is commonly used to evaluate how well the sample regression equation fits the data?
A
The coefficient of determination
B
The correlation coefficient
C
The standard deviation of the independent variable
D
The mean of the residuals
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the question asks for the statistic that measures how well the sample regression equation fits the data, which means it evaluates the proportion of variability in the dependent variable explained by the independent variable(s).
Recall that the coefficient of determination, denoted as \(R^{2}\), quantifies the proportion of the total variation in the dependent variable that is explained by the regression model.
Recognize that the correlation coefficient \(r\) measures the strength and direction of a linear relationship between two variables but does not directly indicate the goodness of fit of the regression model.
Note that the standard deviation of the independent variable and the mean of the residuals do not provide a measure of how well the regression equation fits the data; the mean of residuals is always zero in ordinary least squares regression.
Conclude that the coefficient of determination \(R^{2}\) is the most appropriate statistic to evaluate the fit of the sample regression equation.
Watch next
Master Correlation Coefficient with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
Multiple Choice
1
views
Multiple Choice
Which of the following relationships would most likely have the weakest correlation?
1
views
Multiple Choice
Which of the following situations best describes the concept of causation rather than just correlation?
2
views
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is the best description of a positive association between two variables?
1
views
Multiple Choice
Which of the following tests gives the same result as a test of the regression line slope in simple linear regression?
2
views
Correlation Coefficient practice set
- Problem sets built by lead tutorsExpert video explanations