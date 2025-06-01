Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 45m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 20m
- 14. ANOVA1h 0m
6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables
Probabilities & Z-Scores w/ Graphing Calculator
3:25 minutes
Problem 5.2.9b
Finding Probabilities for Normal Distributions In Exercises 7–12, find the indicated probabilities. If convenient, use technology to find the probabilities.
MCAT Scores In a recent year, the MCAT total scores were normally distributed, with a mean of 500.9 and a standard deviation of 10.6. Find the probability that a randomly selected medical student who took the MCAT has a total score that is (b) between 490 and 510. Identify any unusual events in parts (a)–(c). Explain your reasoning. (Source: Association of American Medical Colleges)
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the problem. The MCAT scores are normally distributed with a mean (μ) of 500.9 and a standard deviation (σ) of 10.6. We are tasked with finding the probability that a randomly selected score lies between 490 and 510.
Step 2: Standardize the scores to convert them into z-scores. The z-score formula is given by: , where x is the raw score, μ is the mean, and σ is the standard deviation. Compute the z-scores for x = 490 and x = 510.
Step 3: Use the z-scores to find the cumulative probabilities. For each z-score, refer to a standard normal distribution table or use technology (e.g., a calculator or statistical software) to find the cumulative probability up to each z-score.
Step 4: Subtract the cumulative probability for the lower z-score (corresponding to x = 490) from the cumulative probability for the higher z-score (corresponding to x = 510). This difference gives the probability that a score lies between 490 and 510.
Step 5: Interpret the result. If the probability is very small (e.g., less than 0.05), it may indicate an unusual event. Compare the calculated probability to determine if the event is unusual and explain your reasoning based on the context of the problem.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Normal Distribution
Normal distribution is a probability distribution that is symmetric about the mean, showing that data near the mean are more frequent in occurrence than data far from the mean. It is characterized by its bell-shaped curve, defined by its mean and standard deviation. In the context of the MCAT scores, the normal distribution allows us to understand how scores are spread around the average score of 500.9.
