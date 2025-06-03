Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 45m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 20m
- 14. ANOVA1h 0m
6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables
Probabilities & Z-Scores w/ Graphing Calculator
2:09 minutes
Problem 5.2.12c
Textbook Question
Finding Probabilities for Normal Distributions In Exercises 7–12, find the indicated probabilities. If convenient, use technology to find the probabilities.
Health Club Schedule The amounts of time per workout an athlete uses a stairclimber are normally distributed, with a mean of 20 minutes and a standard deviation of 5 minutes. Find the probability that a randomly selected athlete uses a stairclimber for (c) more than 30 minutes.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify the key parameters of the normal distribution. The problem states that the mean (μ) is 20 minutes and the standard deviation (σ) is 5 minutes. We are tasked with finding the probability that a randomly selected athlete uses the stairclimber for more than 30 minutes.
Step 2: Standardize the value of 30 minutes to a z-score using the z-score formula: z = (X - μ) / σ. Here, X is the value of interest (30 minutes), μ is the mean (20 minutes), and σ is the standard deviation (5 minutes). Substitute the values into the formula.
Step 3: Once the z-score is calculated, use a z-table or technology (e.g., a statistical calculator or software) to find the cumulative probability associated with this z-score. The cumulative probability represents the area under the normal curve to the left of the z-score.
Step 4: Since the problem asks for the probability of using the stairclimber for more than 30 minutes, subtract the cumulative probability from 1. This is because the total area under the normal curve is 1, and the area to the right of the z-score represents the desired probability.
Step 5: Interpret the result. The final value represents the probability that a randomly selected athlete uses the stairclimber for more than 30 minutes. Ensure the result is reasonable given the context of the problem.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:2m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Normal Distribution
Normal distribution is a continuous probability distribution characterized by its bell-shaped curve, defined by its mean and standard deviation. In this context, the mean represents the average time spent on the stairclimber, while the standard deviation indicates the variability of workout times. Understanding this distribution is crucial for calculating probabilities related to workout durations.
Recommended video:
06:23
Using the Normal Distribution to Approximate Binomial Probabilities
Z-Score
A Z-score is a statistical measurement that describes a value's relationship to the mean of a group of values, expressed in terms of standard deviations. It is calculated by subtracting the mean from the value and dividing by the standard deviation. In this problem, the Z-score will help determine how many standard deviations the time of 30 minutes is from the mean of 20 minutes, allowing for the calculation of the corresponding probability.
Recommended video:
Guided course
06:31
Z-Scores From Given Probability - TI-84 (CE) Calculator
Probability Calculation
Probability calculation involves determining the likelihood of a specific event occurring within a defined set of outcomes. For normally distributed data, this often requires using Z-scores and standard normal distribution tables or technology to find the area under the curve that corresponds to the desired outcome. In this case, we need to find the probability that an athlete uses the stairclimber for more than 30 minutes.
Recommended video:
Guided course
07:09
Probability From Given Z-Scores - TI-84 (CE) Calculator
Watch next
Master Probability From Given Z-Scores - TI-84 (CE) Calculator with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice