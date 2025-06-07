Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Standard Deviation (σ) Standard deviation is a measure of the amount of variation or dispersion in a set of values. A low standard deviation indicates that the values tend to be close to the mean, while a high standard deviation indicates that the values are spread out over a wider range. In this context, assuming σ = 3.5 minutes means that this is the expected variability in the time spent checking email. Recommended video: Guided course 08:45 08:45 Calculating Standard Deviation

Sampling Distribution The sampling distribution is the probability distribution of a statistic (like the sample mean) obtained from a large number of samples drawn from a specific population. Understanding this concept is crucial for making inferences about the population based on sample data, especially when comparing results under different assumptions, such as varying standard deviations. Recommended video: 05:11 05:11 Sampling Distribution of Sample Proportion