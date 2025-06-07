Table of contents
7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean
Confidence Intervals for Population Mean
7:28 minutes
Problem 6.Q.3c
Textbook Question
The data set represents the amounts of time (in minutes) spent checking email for a random sample of employees at a company.
c. Repeat part (b), assuming σ = 3.5 minutes. Compare the results.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the statistical test to be used. Since the population standard deviation (σ = 3.5 minutes) is provided, you will use a z-test for the mean.
Write down the null hypothesis (H₀) and the alternative hypothesis (Hₐ). Typically, H₀ states that the population mean is equal to a specific value (e.g., μ = μ₀), and Hₐ states that the population mean is different (two-tailed) or greater/less than μ₀ (one-tailed).
Calculate the z-test statistic using the formula: z = (x̄ - μ₀) / (σ / √n), where x̄ is the sample mean, μ₀ is the hypothesized population mean, σ is the population standard deviation, and n is the sample size.
Determine the critical z-value(s) based on the significance level (α) and the type of test (one-tailed or two-tailed). Use a z-table or standard normal distribution to find these values.
Compare the calculated z-test statistic to the critical z-value(s). If the test statistic falls in the rejection region, reject the null hypothesis (H₀). Otherwise, fail to reject H₀. Summarize the conclusion in the context of the problem.
Key Concepts
Standard Deviation (σ)
Standard deviation is a measure of the amount of variation or dispersion in a set of values. A low standard deviation indicates that the values tend to be close to the mean, while a high standard deviation indicates that the values are spread out over a wider range. In this context, assuming σ = 3.5 minutes means that this is the expected variability in the time spent checking email.
Sampling Distribution
The sampling distribution is the probability distribution of a statistic (like the sample mean) obtained from a large number of samples drawn from a specific population. Understanding this concept is crucial for making inferences about the population based on sample data, especially when comparing results under different assumptions, such as varying standard deviations.
Confidence Intervals
A confidence interval is a range of values, derived from a data set, that is likely to contain the value of an unknown population parameter. It provides an estimate of uncertainty around a sample statistic. In this question, comparing confidence intervals under different assumptions of standard deviation will help assess how the variability affects the precision of the estimates.
