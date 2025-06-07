Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Confidence Interval A confidence interval is a range of values, derived from sample statistics, that is likely to contain the population parameter with a specified level of confidence. In this case, a 95% confidence interval means that if we were to take many samples and construct intervals in the same way, approximately 95% of those intervals would contain the true mean annual earnings of senior-level civil engineers. Recommended video: 06:33 06:33 Introduction to Confidence Intervals

Normal Distribution Normal distribution is a probability distribution that is symmetric about the mean, showing that data near the mean are more frequent in occurrence than data far from the mean. In this scenario, assuming that the annual earnings are normally distributed allows us to use the properties of the normal distribution to calculate the confidence interval for the population mean. Recommended video: 06:23 06:23 Using the Normal Distribution to Approximate Binomial Probabilities