Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 45m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 20m
- 14. ANOVA1h 0m
7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean
Confidence Intervals for Population Mean
1:36 minutes
Problem 6.Q.1b
Textbook Question
[APPLET] The winning times (in hours) for a sample of 20 randomly selected Boston Marathon Women’s Open Division champions from 1980 to 2019 are shown in the table at the left. Assume the population standard deviation is 0.068 hour. (Source: Boston Athletic Association)
b. Find the margin of error for a 95% confidence level.
1
Step 1: Calculate the sample mean (x̄) of the winning times. Add all the values in the table and divide by the total number of observations (20). Use the formula: x̄ = (Σx) / n.
Step 2: Identify the population standard deviation (σ), which is given as 0.068 hours.
Step 3: Determine the sample size (n), which is the number of observations in the table. In this case, n = 20.
Step 4: Find the critical value (z*) for a 95% confidence level. For a normal distribution, the z* value corresponding to a 95% confidence level is approximately 1.96.
Step 5: Calculate the margin of error (E) using the formula: E = z* × (σ / √n). Substitute the values for z*, σ, and n into the formula to compute the margin of error.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Margin of Error
The margin of error quantifies the uncertainty in a sample estimate. It indicates the range within which the true population parameter is expected to lie, given a certain confidence level. For a 95% confidence level, the margin of error is typically calculated using the formula: ME = z * (σ/√n), where z is the z-score corresponding to the confidence level, σ is the population standard deviation, and n is the sample size.
Finding the Minimum Sample Size Needed for a Confidence Interval
Confidence Level
The confidence level represents the degree of certainty that the population parameter lies within the margin of error. A 95% confidence level means that if we were to take many samples and construct confidence intervals for each, approximately 95% of those intervals would contain the true population parameter. This level is commonly used in statistics to balance precision and reliability.
Introduction to Confidence Intervals
Population Standard Deviation
The population standard deviation is a measure of the dispersion or spread of a set of values in a population. It quantifies how much individual data points deviate from the population mean. In this case, the given standard deviation of 0.068 hours is crucial for calculating the margin of error, as it reflects the variability of winning times among the Boston Marathon champions.
Calculating Standard Deviation
