7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean
Confidence Intervals for Population Mean
Problem 6.Q.5
Textbook Question
You research the salaries of senior-level civil engineers and find that the population mean is $131,935. In Exercise 4, does the t-value fall between -t0.95 and t0.95?
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the null hypothesis (H0) and the alternative hypothesis (H1). The null hypothesis typically states that there is no significant difference, while the alternative hypothesis suggests there is a difference.
Determine the sample mean, sample size, and sample standard deviation from Exercise 4 (these values are necessary to calculate the t-value).
Calculate the t-value using the formula: , where
is the sample mean, x μ is the population mean, is the sample standard deviation, and s n is the sample size.
Find the critical t-values for a 95% confidence level (t0.95 and -t0.95) using a t-distribution table or statistical software. The degrees of freedom (df) are calculated as .
Compare the calculated t-value to the critical t-values. If the t-value falls between -t0.95 and t0.95, the null hypothesis is not rejected; otherwise, it is rejected.
Population Mean
The population mean is the average of a set of values in a complete population. In this context, it represents the average salary of all senior-level civil engineers, which is $131,935. Understanding the population mean is crucial for making inferences about the data and comparing it to sample statistics.
Population Standard Deviation Known
t-Distribution
The t-distribution is a type of probability distribution that is symmetric and bell-shaped, similar to the normal distribution but with heavier tails. It is used in statistics when the sample size is small or the population standard deviation is unknown. The t-values, such as -t0.95 and t0.95, represent critical values that help determine the range of values for hypothesis testing.
Critical Values: t-Distribution
Hypothesis Testing
Hypothesis testing is a statistical method used to make decisions about a population based on sample data. It involves formulating a null hypothesis and an alternative hypothesis, then using test statistics (like t-values) to determine whether to reject the null hypothesis. In this case, checking if the t-value falls between -t0.95 and t0.95 helps assess the significance of the sample mean in relation to the population mean.
Step 1: Write Hypotheses
