Population Mean The population mean is the average of a set of values in a complete population. In this context, it represents the average salary of all senior-level civil engineers, which is $131,935. Understanding the population mean is crucial for making inferences about the data and comparing it to sample statistics. Recommended video: 04:48 04:48 Population Standard Deviation Known

t-Distribution The t-distribution is a type of probability distribution that is symmetric and bell-shaped, similar to the normal distribution but with heavier tails. It is used in statistics when the sample size is small or the population standard deviation is unknown. The t-values, such as -t0.95 and t0.95, represent critical values that help determine the range of values for hypothesis testing. Recommended video: 05:50 05:50 Critical Values: t-Distribution