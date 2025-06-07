Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Confidence Interval A confidence interval is a range of values, derived from sample statistics, that is likely to contain the population parameter with a specified level of confidence. For example, a 99% confidence interval suggests that if we were to take many samples and construct intervals, approximately 99% of those intervals would contain the true population mean. Recommended video: 06:33 06:33 Introduction to Confidence Intervals

Sample Size Determination Sample size determination involves calculating the number of observations needed in a sample to achieve a desired level of precision for estimates. In this context, it requires using the population standard deviation, the desired margin of error (2 minutes), and the confidence level (99%) to ensure the estimate is statistically valid. Recommended video: Guided course 06:14 06:14 Coefficient of Determination