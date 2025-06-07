Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 45m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 20m
- 14. ANOVA1h 0m
7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean
Confidence Intervals for Population Mean
Problem 6.Q.2
You wish to estimate the mean winning time for Boston Marathon Women’s Open Division champions. The estimate must be within 2 minutes of the population mean. Determine the minimum sample size required to construct a 99% confidence interval for the population mean. Use the population standard deviation from Exercise 1.
1
Identify the formula for determining the minimum sample size for estimating a population mean: \( n = \left( \frac{Z \cdot \sigma}{E} \right)^2 \), where \( Z \) is the critical value for the confidence level, \( \sigma \) is the population standard deviation, and \( E \) is the margin of error.
Determine the critical value \( Z \) for a 99% confidence level. For a 99% confidence interval, the critical value corresponds to the z-score that leaves 0.5% in each tail of the standard normal distribution. This value is approximately \( Z = 2.576 \).
Substitute the given margin of error \( E = 2 \) minutes into the formula. This represents the maximum allowable difference between the sample mean and the population mean.
Use the population standard deviation \( \sigma \) provided in Exercise 1. Substitute this value into the formula. If \( \sigma \) is not explicitly given in this problem, refer to Exercise 1 for its value.
Plug all the values (\( Z = 2.576 \), \( \sigma \), and \( E = 2 \)) into the formula \( n = \left( \frac{Z \cdot \sigma}{E} \right)^2 \) and compute the result. Round up to the nearest whole number, as the sample size must be an integer.
Key Concepts
Confidence Interval
A confidence interval is a range of values, derived from sample statistics, that is likely to contain the population parameter with a specified level of confidence. For example, a 99% confidence interval suggests that if we were to take many samples and construct intervals, approximately 99% of those intervals would contain the true population mean.
Sample Size Determination
Sample size determination involves calculating the number of observations needed in a sample to achieve a desired level of precision for estimates. In this context, it requires using the population standard deviation, the desired margin of error (2 minutes), and the confidence level (99%) to ensure the estimate is statistically valid.
Standard Deviation
Standard deviation is a measure of the amount of variation or dispersion in a set of values. In the context of estimating the mean winning time, the population standard deviation provides insight into how much individual winning times vary from the mean, which is crucial for calculating the sample size needed for the confidence interval.
