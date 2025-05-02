Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Normal Distribution Normal distribution is a probability distribution that is symmetric about the mean, showing that data near the mean are more frequent in occurrence than data far from the mean. In statistics, many tests and methods assume that the data follows a normal distribution, which is characterized by its bell-shaped curve. Understanding whether a sample is normally distributed is crucial for applying certain statistical techniques. Recommended video: Guided course 09:47 09:47 Finding Standard Normal Probabilities using z-Table

Sample Size and Central Limit Theorem The Central Limit Theorem states that, for a sufficiently large sample size (typically n > 30), the sampling distribution of the sample mean will be approximately normally distributed, regardless of the shape of the population distribution. This theorem justifies the use of normal distribution methods for larger samples, making it essential to consider sample size when analyzing data. Recommended video: 04:08 04:08 Finding the Minimum Sample Size Needed for a Confidence Interval