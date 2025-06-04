Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Sample Size Determination Sample size determination is the process of calculating the number of observations or replicates needed in a statistical study to ensure that the results are reliable and valid. It is influenced by the desired confidence level, the margin of error, and the population standard deviation. A larger sample size generally leads to more accurate estimates of the population parameters. Recommended video: Guided course 06:14 06:14 Coefficient of Determination

Confidence Level The confidence level represents the degree of certainty that the population parameter lies within a specified range of the sample statistic. A 99% confidence level indicates that if the same sampling procedure were repeated multiple times, approximately 99% of the calculated confidence intervals would contain the true population mean. This high level of confidence typically requires a larger sample size. Recommended video: 06:33 06:33 Introduction to Confidence Intervals