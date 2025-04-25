Large Data Sets from Appendix B. In Exercises 25–28, refer to the indicated data set in Appendix B. Use software or a calculator to find the means and medians.





Weights Use the weights of the males listed in Data Set 2 “ANSUR I 1988,” which were measured in 1988 and use the weights of the males listed in Data Set 3 “ANSUR II 2012,” which were measured in 2012. Does it appear that males have become heavier?