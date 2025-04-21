In Exercises 21–24, find the mean and median for each of the two samples, then compare the two sets of results.





Blood Pressure A sample of blood pressure measurements is taken from Data Set 1 “Body Data” in Appendix B, and those values (mm Hg) are listed below. The values are matched so that 10 subjects each have systolic and diastolic measurements. (Systolic is a measure of the force of blood being pushed through arteries, but diastolic is a measure of blood pressure when the heart is at rest between beats.) Are the measures of center the best statistics to use with these data? What else might be better?

Systolic: 118 128 158 96 156 122 116 136 126 120

Diastolic: 80 76 74 52 90 88 58 64 72 82