In Exercises 37– 40, use the data set, which represents the model 2020 vehicles with the highest fuel economies (in miles per gallon) in the most popular classes. (Source: U.S. Environmental Protection Agency)

36 30 30 45 31 113 113 33 33 33 52 141 56 117 58

118 50 26 23 23 27 48 22 22 22 121 41 105 35 35





About how many vehicles fall on or below the third quartile?