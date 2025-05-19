Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically53m
- 4. Probability1h 29m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
3. Describing Data Numerically
Describing Data Numerically Using a Graphing Calculator
1:22 minutes
Problem 2.R.40
Textbook Question
In Exercises 37– 40, use the data set, which represents the model 2020 vehicles with the highest fuel economies (in miles per gallon) in the most popular classes. (Source: U.S. Environmental Protection Agency)
36 30 30 45 31 113 113 33 33 33 52 141 56 117 58
118 50 26 23 23 27 48 22 22 22 121 41 105 35 35
About how many vehicles fall on or below the third quartile?
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:1m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Find 5-Number Summary - TI-84 Calculator with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice