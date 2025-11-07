Define each of the following.
f. Impossible event
A student is taking a 40-question multiple-choice exam. Each question has five possible answers. Because the student did not study, he guesses on every question. Using 0 or 1 to represent a correct answer, use the following line of random digits to simulate the probability that the student will guess a question correctly.
73634 79304 78871 25956 59109 30573 18513 61760
You are planning a trip to a water park tomorrow and the weather forecaster says there is a 70% chance of rain. Explain what this result means.
Lingo
In the gameshow Lingo, the team that correctly guesses a mystery word gets a chance to pull two Lingo balls from a bin. Balls in the bin are labeled with numbers that match the numbers still on the team's Lingo board. There are also three prize balls and three red "stopper" balls in the bin. If a stopper ball is drawn first, the team loses its second draw. To form a Lingo, the team needs five numbers in a row—vertically, horizontally, or diagonally. Consider the sample Lingo board below for a team that has just guessed a mystery word.
a. What is the probability that the first ball selected is on the Lingo board?
Roulette
In the game of roulette, the wheel has 38 slots numbered 0, 00, 1, 2, …, 36. A metal ball is spun around the wheel and can land in any of the slots. The slots numbered 0 and 00 are green, the odd numbers are red, and the even numbers are black..
d. Determine the probability that the metal ball lands in both the number 31 slot and a black slot at the same time. What term is used to describe this event?