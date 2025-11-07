Define each of the following.
c. Event
A student is taking a 40-question multiple-choice exam. Each question has five possible answers. Because the student did not study, he guesses on every question. Using 0 or 1 to represent a correct answer, use the following line of random digits to simulate the probability that the student will guess a question correctly.
73634 79304 78871 25956 59109 30573 18513 61760
The following represent the results of a survey in which individuals were asked to disclose what they perceive to be the ideal number of children.
d. Among the females, what is the probability the individual believes the ideal number of children is 2?
You are planning a trip to a water park tomorrow and the weather forecaster says there is a 70% chance of rain. Explain what this result means.
Lingo
In the gameshow Lingo, the team that correctly guesses a mystery word gets a chance to pull two Lingo balls from a bin. Balls in the bin are labeled with numbers that match the numbers still on the team's Lingo board. There are also three prize balls and three red "stopper" balls in the bin. If a stopper ball is drawn first, the team loses its second draw. To form a Lingo, the team needs five numbers in a row—vertically, horizontally, or diagonally. Consider the sample Lingo board below for a team that has just guessed a mystery word.
a. What is the probability that the first ball selected is on the Lingo board?