Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Definition of a Probability Model A probability model assigns probabilities to all possible outcomes of a random experiment. These probabilities must satisfy two conditions: each probability is between 0 and 1, and the sum of all probabilities equals 1. This ensures the model accurately represents the likelihood of each outcome. Recommended video: 5:37 5:37 Introduction to Probability

Non-Negativity of Probabilities Probabilities cannot be negative because they represent the likelihood of an event occurring, which cannot be less than zero. A negative probability value, such as -0.3 in the table, violates this fundamental rule and invalidates the probability model. Recommended video: Guided course 04:05 04:05 Finding Values of Non-Standard Normal Variables from Probabilities