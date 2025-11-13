Define each of the following.
d. Sample space
A student is taking a 40-question multiple-choice exam. Each question has five possible answers. Because the student did not study, he guesses on every question. Using 0 or 1 to represent a correct answer, use the following line of random digits to simulate the probability that the student will guess a question correctly.
73634 79304 78871 25956 59109 30573 18513 61760
[NW] Made in America In a recent Harris Poll, a random sample of adult Americans (18 years and older) was asked, “When you see an ad emphasizing that a product is ‘Made in America,’ are you more likely to buy it, less likely to buy it, or neither more nor less likely to buy it?” The results of the survey, by age group, are presented in the following contingency table.
c. Are 18- to 34-year-olds more likely to buy a product emphasized as ""Made in America"" than individuals in general?