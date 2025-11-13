Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Probability Model A probability model assigns probabilities to all possible outcomes of a random experiment. The probabilities must be between 0 and 1, and the sum of all probabilities must equal 1. This ensures the model accurately represents the likelihood of each outcome.

Outcome with Zero Probability An outcome with zero probability means it is theoretically possible but will not occur in practice. It is still part of the sample space but has no chance of happening in the given model, such as the color 'blue' in this example.