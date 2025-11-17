[NW] Made in America In a recent Harris Poll, a random sample of adult Americans (18 years and older) was asked, “When you see an ad emphasizing that a product is ‘Made in America,’ are you more likely to buy it, less likely to buy it, or neither more nor less likely to buy it?” The results of the survey, by age group, are presented in the following contingency table.

c. Are 18- to 34-year-olds more likely to buy a product emphasized as ""Made in America"" than individuals in general?