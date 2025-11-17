Define each of the following.
g. Unusual event
[NW] Verify that the following is a probability model. What do we call the outcome “blue”?
A student is taking a 40-question multiple-choice exam. Each question has five possible answers. Because the student did not study, he guesses on every question. Using 0 or 1 to represent a correct answer, use the following line of random digits to simulate the probability that the student will guess a question correctly.
73634 79304 78871 25956 59109 30573 18513 61760
The following represent the results of a survey in which individuals were asked to disclose what they perceive to be the ideal number of children.
d. Among the females, what is the probability the individual believes the ideal number of children is 2?
You are planning a trip to a water park tomorrow and the weather forecaster says there is a 70% chance of rain. Explain what this result means.
Text Twist
In the game Text Twist, six letters are given and the player must form words of different lengths using those letters. Suppose the letters in a particular game are ENHSIC.
c. The solution to this game has three 6-letter words. To move to the next round, the player must get at least one of the six-letter words. If the player simply guesses, what is the probability of getting one of the six-letter words on the first try?
Lingo
In the gameshow Lingo, the team that correctly guesses a mystery word gets a chance to pull two Lingo balls from a bin. Balls in the bin are labeled with numbers that match the numbers still on the team's Lingo board. There are also three prize balls and three red "stopper" balls in the bin. If a stopper ball is drawn first, the team loses its second draw. To form a Lingo, the team needs five numbers in a row—vertically, horizontally, or diagonally. Consider the sample Lingo board below for a team that has just guessed a mystery word.
a. What is the probability that the first ball selected is on the Lingo board?