Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically53m
- 4. Probability1h 29m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples
Two Proportions
7:30 minutes
Problem 10b
Textbook Question
Denomination Effect A trial was conducted with 75 women in China given a 100-yuan bill, while another 75 women in China were given 100 yuan in the form of smaller bills (a 50-yuan bill plus two 20-yuan bills plus two 5-yuan bills). Among those given the single bill, 60 spent some or all of the money. Among those given the smaller bills, 68 spent some or all of the money (based on data from “The Denomination Effect,” by Raghubir and Srivastava, Journal of Consumer Research, Vol. 36). We want to use a 0.05 significance level to test the claim that when given a single large bill, a smaller proportion of women in China spend some or all of the money when compared to the proportion of women in China given the same amount in smaller bills.
b. Test the claim by constructing an appropriate confidence interval.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Define the problem and hypotheses. The goal is to test the claim that the proportion of women spending money when given a single large bill is smaller than the proportion of women spending money when given smaller bills. Let p1 represent the proportion of women spending money when given a single large bill, and p2 represent the proportion of women spending money when given smaller bills. The null hypothesis (H0) is p1 = p2, and the alternative hypothesis (H1) is p1 < p2.
Step 2: Calculate the sample proportions. For the group given a single large bill, the sample proportion p̂1 = 60/75. For the group given smaller bills, the sample proportion p̂2 = 68/75. These proportions will be used in the confidence interval calculation.
Step 3: Determine the standard error for the difference in proportions. The formula for the standard error (SE) is: <math xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML"><msqrt><mfrac><mrow><mi>p̂</mi><sub>1</sub><mo>(</mo><mn>1</mn><mo>-</mo><mi>p̂</mi><sub>1</sub><mo>)</mo></mrow><mi>n</mi><sub>1</sub></mfrac><mo>+</mo><mfrac><mrow><mi>p̂</mi><sub>2</sub><mo>(</mo><mn>1</mn><mo>-</mo><mi>p̂</mi><sub>2</sub><mo>)</mo></mrow><mi>n</mi><sub>2</sub></mfrac></msqrt></math>, where n1 and n2 are the sample sizes for the two groups.
Step 4: Construct the confidence interval for the difference in proportions. The formula for the confidence interval is: <math xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML"><mi>p̂</mi><sub>1</sub><mo>-</mo><mi>p̂</mi><sub>2</sub><mo>±</mo><mi>z</mi><sub>α/2</sub><mo>×</mo><mi>SE</mi></math>, where zα/2 is the critical value for the desired confidence level (e.g., 1.96 for 95% confidence).
Step 5: Interpret the confidence interval. If the confidence interval for the difference in proportions does not include 0 and is entirely negative, it supports the claim that the proportion of women spending money when given a single large bill is smaller than the proportion spending money when given smaller bills. Otherwise, the claim is not supported.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:7m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Hypothesis Testing
Hypothesis testing is a statistical method used to make decisions about a population based on sample data. It involves formulating a null hypothesis (H0) and an alternative hypothesis (H1), then using sample data to determine whether to reject H0 in favor of H1. In this case, the null hypothesis would state that there is no difference in spending behavior between the two groups, while the alternative would suggest that the group with smaller bills spends more.
Recommended video:
Guided course
06:21
Step 1: Write Hypotheses
Confidence Interval
A confidence interval is a range of values, derived from sample statistics, that is likely to contain the true population parameter with a specified level of confidence, typically 95% or 99%. It provides an estimate of uncertainty around a sample statistic, such as the proportion of women who spent money. Constructing a confidence interval for the difference in proportions will help assess whether the observed difference is statistically significant.
Recommended video:
06:33
Introduction to Confidence Intervals
Proportion Comparison
Proportion comparison involves analyzing the differences between two or more proportions to determine if they are statistically different from each other. In this scenario, we compare the proportion of women who spent money from the single large bill group to the proportion from the smaller bills group. This analysis often employs techniques such as the z-test for proportions to evaluate the significance of the observed differences.
Recommended video:
Guided course
10:28
Difference in Proportions: Hypothesis Tests Example 1
Watch next
Master Difference in Proportions: Hypothesis Tests with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice