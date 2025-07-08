Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Critical Values Critical values are the threshold points that define the boundaries for rejecting the null hypothesis in hypothesis testing. In a two-tailed test, critical values are determined based on the significance level (alpha) and the distribution of the test statistic. They mark the points beyond which the test statistic is considered extreme enough to reject the null hypothesis. Recommended video: 05:50 05:50 Critical Values: t-Distribution

Alpha Level (α) The alpha level, often denoted as α, represents the probability of making a Type I error, which occurs when the null hypothesis is incorrectly rejected. Common alpha levels are 0.05, 0.01, and 0.10. As alpha decreases, the criteria for rejecting the null hypothesis become stricter, leading to a higher threshold for critical values. Recommended video: 04:46 04:46 Critical Values: z Scores