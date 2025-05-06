Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Poisson Distribution The Poisson distribution is a probability distribution that expresses the probability of a given number of events occurring in a fixed interval of time or space, given a known average rate of occurrence. It is particularly useful for modeling rare events, such as the number of hurricanes in a year, where the events are independent of each other.

Mean (λ) in Poisson Distribution In the context of the Poisson distribution, the mean (denoted as λ, lambda) represents the average number of occurrences of the event in the specified interval. For this question, λ is given as 5.5, indicating that, on average, there are 5.5 hurricanes per year in the United States.