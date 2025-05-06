Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically53m
- 4. Probability1h 29m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables
Binomial Distribution
Problem 5a
Textbook Question
In Exercises 5–8, assume that the Poisson distribution applies; assume that the mean number of Atlantic hurricanes in the United States is 5.5 per year, as in Example 1; and proceed to find the indicated probability.
Hurricanes
a. Find the probability that in a year, there will be 7 hurricanes.
Step 1: Understand the Poisson distribution. The Poisson distribution is used to model the probability of a given number of events occurring in a fixed interval of time or space, given a known average rate of occurrence (mean). The formula for the Poisson probability is P(X = k) = (λ^k * e^(-λ)) / k!, where λ is the mean number of occurrences, k is the number of occurrences, and e is the mathematical constant approximately equal to 2.718.
Step 2: Identify the given values. From the problem, the mean number of hurricanes per year (λ) is 5.5, and we are tasked with finding the probability of exactly 7 hurricanes (k = 7).
Step 3: Substitute the values into the Poisson formula. Replace λ with 5.5 and k with 7 in the formula: P(X = 7) = (5.5^7 * e^(-5.5)) / 7!.
Step 4: Break down the calculation. Compute each component step-by-step: (1) Calculate 5.5^7, (2) Compute e^(-5.5), (3) Find the factorial of 7 (7!), and (4) Divide the product of 5.5^7 and e^(-5.5) by 7!.
Step 5: Interpret the result. Once the probability is calculated, it represents the likelihood of observing exactly 7 hurricanes in a year under the given conditions. This value can be compared to other probabilities to understand the distribution of hurricane occurrences.
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Poisson Distribution
The Poisson distribution is a probability distribution that expresses the probability of a given number of events occurring in a fixed interval of time or space, given a known average rate of occurrence. It is particularly useful for modeling rare events, such as natural disasters, where the events occur independently. The formula for the Poisson probability mass function is P(X=k) = (λ^k * e^(-λ)) / k!, where λ is the average rate, k is the number of occurrences, and e is Euler's number.
Intro to Frequency Distributions
Mean (λ)
In the context of the Poisson distribution, the mean (denoted as λ) represents the average number of occurrences of the event in a specified interval. For this question, λ is given as 5.5, indicating that, on average, there are 5.5 hurricanes per year in the United States. This parameter is crucial for calculating the probabilities of different outcomes using the Poisson formula.
Calculating the Mean
Probability Calculation
To find the probability of a specific number of events occurring in a Poisson distribution, one uses the Poisson probability mass function. For this question, to find the probability of exactly 7 hurricanes in a year, you would substitute k=7 and λ=5.5 into the formula. This calculation will yield the likelihood of observing that exact number of hurricanes, which is essential for understanding the variability and risk associated with hurricane occurrences.
Probability From Given Z-Scores - TI-84 (CE) Calculator
