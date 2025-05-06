Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Poisson Distribution The Poisson distribution is a probability distribution that expresses the probability of a given number of events occurring in a fixed interval of time or space, given a known average rate of occurrence. It is particularly useful for modeling rare events, such as the number of hurricanes in a year, where the events are independent of each other. Recommended video: Guided course 06:38 06:38 Intro to Frequency Distributions

Expected Value The expected value is a key concept in probability that represents the average outcome of a random variable over a large number of trials. In the context of the Poisson distribution, the expected number of occurrences can be calculated by multiplying the mean rate of occurrence by the number of intervals considered, providing a way to predict outcomes over time. Recommended video: Guided course 04:14 04:14 Expected Value (Mean) of Random Variables