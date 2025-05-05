Internet Traffic Data Set 27 “Internet Traffic” includes 9000 arrivals of Internet traffic at the Digital Equipment Corporation, and those 9000 arrivals occurred over a period of 19,130 thousandths of a minute. Let the random variable x represent the number of such Internet traffic arrivals in one thousandth of a minute. It appears that these Internet arrivals have a Poisson distribution. If we want to use Formula 5-9 to find the probability of exactly 2 arrivals in one thousandth of a minute, what are the values of μ, x, and e that would be used in that formula?