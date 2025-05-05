Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Poisson Distribution The Poisson distribution is a probability distribution that expresses the probability of a given number of events occurring in a fixed interval of time or space, given a known average rate of occurrence. It is particularly useful for modeling rare events, such as arrivals or occurrences, in a defined period. The formula for the Poisson probability mass function is P(X=k) = (λ^k * e^(-λ)) / k!, where λ is the average rate of occurrence, k is the number of events, and e is Euler's number.

Rate of Arrival (λ) In the context of the Poisson distribution, λ (lambda) represents the average rate of arrivals or occurrences in a specified time frame. It is a crucial parameter that determines the shape of the distribution. For example, if we expect an average of 5 arrivals in one minute, λ would be 5. When calculating probabilities for shorter intervals, such as one thousandth of a minute, λ must be adjusted accordingly to reflect the expected number of arrivals in that brief period.